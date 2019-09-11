iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Bought by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $8,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 67.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 300.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $60,000.

NYSEARCA IWV traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.05. 41,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,480. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.91 and its 200-day moving average is $170.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $137.45 and a 12-month high of $177.70.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

