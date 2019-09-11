iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 755,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,354,000 after purchasing an additional 455,351 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 128.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 678,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,932,000 after purchasing an additional 380,796 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 351.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 307,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,683,000 after buying an additional 239,671 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,786,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,283,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,714,000 after purchasing an additional 154,619 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.99. 532,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,479. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $63.52.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.