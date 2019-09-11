iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Bought by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 11.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMB. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 200,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,699,000 after acquiring an additional 44,759 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,745,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 50.5% in the second quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 173,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,665,000 after acquiring an additional 58,264 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 134,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 64.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after acquiring an additional 36,563 shares during the last quarter.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,916. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.31. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.15 and a 1 year high of $115.60.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

