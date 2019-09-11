iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. (BMV:IHI) Shares Sold by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. (BMV:IHI) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. in the second quarter valued at $436,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. by 69.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 613,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,755,000 after buying an additional 251,791 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. in the second quarter valued at $1,722,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter.

BMV:IHI traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.22. 880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.92. iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. has a 1 year low of $2,806.59 and a 1 year high of $3,563.30.

