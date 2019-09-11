Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 9.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 239,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,189 shares during the quarter. Iqvia accounts for 1.5% of Castleark Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $38,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 34,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Iqvia by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 383,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,642,000 after acquiring an additional 47,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Iqvia by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 557,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,631,000 after acquiring an additional 19,594 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iqvia alerts:

IQV has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Iqvia from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Iqvia from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.38 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Iqvia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.08.

Shares of IQV traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.13. 236,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,382. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $164.13.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,616,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $410,323,991.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $15,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,819,251 shares of company stock valued at $441,863,046. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.