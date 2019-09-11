IOTA (MIOTA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.91 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. IOTA has a market cap of $662.82 million and $2.91 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00002354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, CoinFalcon, Binance and Upbit. In the last week, IOTA has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00205988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.72 or 0.01181385 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00041071 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00086722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00017078 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org . The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org . The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, OKEx, Cobinhood, Coinone, Huobi, Exrates, CoinFalcon, Bitfinex, Binance, Ovis, Gate.io and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

