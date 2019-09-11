Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ross Stores (ROST)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST):

9/4/2019 – Ross Stores was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/26/2019 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/23/2019 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $104.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/23/2019 – Ross Stores had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $108.00.

8/23/2019 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $104.00 to $116.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/23/2019 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $94.00 to $104.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/23/2019 – Ross Stores was given a new $100.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/23/2019 – Ross Stores was given a new $120.00 price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2019 – Ross Stores was given a new $120.00 price target on by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2019 – Ross Stores was given a new $116.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2019 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $102.00 to $114.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2019 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $107.00 to $113.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2019 – Ross Stores was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital to a “buy” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2019 – Ross Stores was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/26/2019 – Ross Stores was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/19/2019 – Ross Stores was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

ROST stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.69. 452,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,430. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.17. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.91 and a 12 month high of $110.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Ross Stores Inc alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

In other Ross Stores news, insider James S. Fassio sold 85,238 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $8,937,204.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Orban sold 1,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 543,939 shares in the company, valued at $55,753,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,238 shares of company stock valued at $24,956,214. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Ross Stores by 32.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 144,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,083,053 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $107,385,000 after acquiring an additional 87,548 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 230,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,856,000 after acquiring an additional 79,360 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 141,931 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,193 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.