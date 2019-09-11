InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 million.

Shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock remained flat at $$6.85 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $94.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.29.

About InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

