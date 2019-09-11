InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 million.
Shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock remained flat at $$6.85 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $94.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.29.
About InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .
Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.