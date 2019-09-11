Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,342 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,187,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,139,000 after buying an additional 66,600 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 89,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 331,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BAB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.16. 4,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,304. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average is $31.07.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

