Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Rating Reiterated by Leerink Swann

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Swann in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ITCI. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JMP Securities set a $21.00 price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

NASDAQ:ITCI traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $10.19. The stock had a trading volume of 827,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 8.86. The stock has a market cap of $564.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.19. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $23.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.76.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. Equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Alafi bought 485,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,976,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 341,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,947.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 341,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,907,219.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 114.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 883.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 12.3% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth about $195,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

