Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Given a $27.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ITCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.63.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.19. 827,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,422. The company has a market cap of $564.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 8.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $23.62.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Alafi bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 341,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,219.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi bought 485,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $4,976,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 341,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,500,947.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth $8,024,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 354,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 42,630 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

