Intertape Polymer Group (ITP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

TSE:ITP traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.90. The company had a trading volume of 82,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.38. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of C$14.60 and a 12-month high of C$19.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.25.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$395.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$395.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging and engineered coated products, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

