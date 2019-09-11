Internet Gold Golden Lines (NASDAQ:IGLD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.65

Internet Gold Golden Lines Ltd (NASDAQ:IGLD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.65 and traded as high as $22.74. Internet Gold Golden Lines shares last traded at $21.74, with a volume of 605 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Internet Gold Golden Lines stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Internet Gold Golden Lines Ltd (NASDAQ:IGLD) by 74.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.75% of Internet Gold Golden Lines worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. provides various telecommunications services in Israel. The company offers domestic fixed-line, cellular, and international communication services; Internet services; and multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasting, satellite broadcasting, and customer call center services.

