International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,439 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in International Paper were worth $6,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,343,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,774,172,000 after buying an additional 1,784,970 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in International Paper by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,560,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,561,000 after purchasing an additional 476,899 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 4,347.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after purchasing an additional 386,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,435,000 after purchasing an additional 384,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 22.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,955,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,498,000 after purchasing an additional 362,514 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $50.00 target price on International Paper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.42.

IP stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.45. 1,533,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,236,362. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. International Paper Co has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $54.95.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

In related news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 22,507 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,012,139.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,083.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.