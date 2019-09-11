Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.142 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Shares of IPL stock traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$24.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,343,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,693. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$18.60 and a 12 month high of C$25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.30, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$23.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. CIBC upgraded Inter Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James upgraded Inter Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Inter Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.70.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.