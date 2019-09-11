Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Trading Up 5.1%

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s stock price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.39 and last traded at $14.38, approximately 387,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 572,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 7.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.03. The firm has a market cap of $661.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.72.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.03% and a negative net margin of 242.65%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,243,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,941,000 after buying an additional 261,967 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 381.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,161,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,390,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,499,000 after acquiring an additional 208,548 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,184,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,124,000 after purchasing an additional 371,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 111.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,216,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

Featured Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.