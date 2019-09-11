Insider Selling: Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Sells 9,158 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Andrew Turitz sold 9,158 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $570,268.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,117.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew Turitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

On Monday, June 17th, Andrew Turitz sold 9,157 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $549,877.85.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.08. 1,341,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.56. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1 year low of $42.08 and a 1 year high of $89.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $130.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 187.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer set a $83.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $87.00 target price on Teladoc Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Teladoc Health to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.94.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.