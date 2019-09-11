Insider Selling: Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) EVP Sells 64,883 Shares of Stock

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 64,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $2,845,768.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,605,088.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FNF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.94. 844,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,531. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average of $39.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNF. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,534.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.54.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

