Insider Buying: Reject Shop Ltd (ASX:TRS) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Reject Shop Ltd (ASX:TRS) insider Zac Midalia purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.90 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of A$19,000.00 ($13,475.18).
The firm has a market cap of $56.08 million and a PE ratio of -3.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of A$2.29. Reject Shop Ltd has a twelve month low of A$1.81 ($1.28) and a twelve month high of A$5.10 ($3.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.71.
About Reject Shop
