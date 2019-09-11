Insider Buying: Reject Shop Ltd (ASX:TRS) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Reject Shop Ltd (ASX:TRS) insider Zac Midalia purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.90 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of A$19,000.00 ($13,475.18).

The firm has a market cap of $56.08 million and a PE ratio of -3.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of A$2.29. Reject Shop Ltd has a twelve month low of A$1.81 ($1.28) and a twelve month high of A$5.10 ($3.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Get Reject Shop alerts:

About Reject Shop

The Reject Shop Limited operates in the discount variety retail sector in Australia. The company retails various general consumer merchandise, including toiletries, cosmetics, homewares, personal care products, hardware, basic furniture, household cleaning products, kitchenware, confectionery, and snack foods; and lifestyle and seasonal merchandise, such as seasonal gifts, cards and wrappings, toys, leisure items, and home decorations.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Reject Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reject Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.