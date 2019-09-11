Insider Buying: Alliance Resources Limited (ASX:AGS) Insider Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Alliance Resources Limited (ASX:AGS) insider Stephen (Steve) Johnston acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$119,000.00 ($84,397.16).

The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 million and a P/E ratio of -11.67. Alliance Resources Limited has a 52 week low of A$0.08 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of A$0.15 ($0.11). The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.10.

About Alliance Resources

Alliance Resources Limited, together with its subsidiary, operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Australia. Its flagship property includes the Wilcherry Project comprising 7 exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 1,200 square kilometers located within the southern part of the Gawler Craton in the northern Eyre Peninsula.

