Ink Trading 2.7% Lower This Week (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. In the last week, Ink has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Ink has a market cap of $1.92 million and $4,610.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink token can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, ZB.COM, Exmo and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00215741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.02 or 0.01246745 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017864 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00087799 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00028367 BTC.

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official website is ink.one

Ink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, EXX, TOPBTC, Coinnest, Gate.io, ZB.COM, CoinBene, Exrates, Coinrail, CoinEgg, Exmo, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

