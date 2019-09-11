IndigoVision Group (LON:IND) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $187.44

IndigoVision Group plc (LON:IND)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.44 and traded as high as $226.80. IndigoVision Group shares last traded at $228.00, with a volume of 3,078 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 187.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 164.71.

About IndigoVision Group (LON:IND)

IndigoVision Group plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of networked video security systems. Its IP video security systems allow full motion video to be transmitted with digital quality and security using local or wide area networks, wireless links, or the Internet. The company provides control center security management software, IP video walls, surveillance keyboards, integration modules, mobile centers, cameras and encoders, network video recorders, and body worn cameras.

