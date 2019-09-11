Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Trading 4.3% Higher

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) shares were up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.64 and last traded at $16.26, approximately 220,899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,674,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

IMMU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen set a $30.00 price objective on Immunomedics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Immunomedics in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.21.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Avoro Capital Advisors Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $13,550,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Ball acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $66,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,405,000 shares of company stock worth $18,916,750. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,275,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 317,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 183,041 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunomedics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,810,000. Boxer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Immunomedics by 60.2% in the second quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 6,567,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Immunomedics in the second quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

