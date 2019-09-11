Imax (NYSE:IMAX) Given a $34.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) has been assigned a $34.00 price target by B. Riley in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.86% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Imax’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Imax from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Imax in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Imax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Get Imax alerts:

Shares of IMAX stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $22.84. 261,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.03. Imax has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $26.10.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Imax had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $104.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Imax will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 8,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $173,884.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,050.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Mcclymont sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $40,885.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,869.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Imax during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,497,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Imax in the second quarter valued at $9,094,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Imax during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,809,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Imax by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,879,000 after purchasing an additional 379,000 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in Imax in the 2nd quarter worth $6,666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.