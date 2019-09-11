iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.40 and last traded at $27.24, approximately 950 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 14,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 96,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 13.74% of iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.