Ilika (LON:IKA) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.78

Ilika plc (LON:IKA)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.78 and traded as high as $22.50. Ilika shares last traded at $21.90, with a volume of 87,990 shares trading hands.
Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ilika in a report on Thursday, July 11th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 million and a P/E ratio of -9.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 23.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 31.96.
About Ilika (LON:IKA)
Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of methods of material synthesis, characterization, and screening for use in the automotive, aeronautical, and electronic components sectors primarily in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company develops solid state batteries for a range of applications in the Internet of things, smart home/building, medical, automotive, and transportation sectors.
