Ilika (LON:IKA) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.78

Ilika plc (LON:IKA)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.78 and traded as high as $22.50. Ilika shares last traded at $21.90, with a volume of 87,990 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ilika in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Ilika alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 million and a P/E ratio of -9.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 23.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 31.96.

Ilika (LON:IKA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported GBX (2.42) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX (2.40) (($0.03)) by GBX (0.02) ($0.00). As a group, analysts forecast that Ilika plc will post 438.999988 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ilika (LON:IKA)

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of methods of material synthesis, characterization, and screening for use in the automotive, aeronautical, and electronic components sectors primarily in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company develops solid state batteries for a range of applications in the Internet of things, smart home/building, medical, automotive, and transportation sectors.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.