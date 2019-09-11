ILCoin (ILC) One Day Volume Hits $596,028.00

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 11th. One ILCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, CoinExchange, FreiExchange and Trade Satoshi. ILCoin has a total market cap of $10.74 million and approximately $596,028.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ILCoin has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005178 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001420 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000071 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000069 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ILCoin Coin Profile

ILCoin (CRYPTO:ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,217,406,392 coins and its circulating supply is 263,709,972 coins. ILCoin’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ILCoin

ILCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, CoinExchange, Crex24, IDAX, Graviex, C-CEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ILCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

