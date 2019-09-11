Hshare Reaches One Day Volume of $7.23 Million (HSR)

Hshare (CURRENCY:HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Hshare has a market capitalization of $98.46 million and approximately $7.23 million worth of Hshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hshare has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One Hshare coin can currently be bought for about $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Allcoin, Bithumb and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002002 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 68.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Hshare

Hshare uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Hshare’s total supply is 43,529,732 coins. The Reddit community for Hshare is /r/h_cash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hshare’s official website is h.cash . Hshare’s official Twitter account is @Mkt_Hcash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hshare Coin Trading

Hshare can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Gate.io, ACX, ZB.COM, Cryptopia, Coinnest, OKEx, TOPBTC, Bit-Z, Allcoin, Binance, HitBTC, Bithumb, Kucoin and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

