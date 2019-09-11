HSBC Reiterates €85.00 Price Target for Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI)

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been assigned a €85.00 ($98.84) target price by analysts at HSBC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.06% from the company’s current price.

GXI has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Gerresheimer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €71.67 ($83.34).

Shares of ETR GXI traded up €0.50 ($0.58) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €66.90 ($77.79). The company had a trading volume of 41,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €68.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of €67.68. Gerresheimer has a 12-month low of €51.10 ($59.42) and a 12-month high of €80.25 ($93.31).

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

