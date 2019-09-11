Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.27

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.27 and traded as high as $5.05. Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 5,277,688 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HZM. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Horizonte Minerals in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Horizonte Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.87 million and a PE ratio of -49.00.

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of nickel mineral projects in Brazil. The company owns interest in the Araguaia nickel project, a nickel laterite project located to the south of the Carajàs mineral district in northern Brazil; and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project located in the Carajás mineral district of northern Brazil.

