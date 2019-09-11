Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Position Lessened by Seeyond

Seeyond lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 453.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,803. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.47.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

In related news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HON shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 target price on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.58.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

