Hilton Food Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 6 (LON:HFG)

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON HFG traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 988 ($12.91). 32,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.88 million and a P/E ratio of 25.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 946.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 958.70. Hilton Food Group has a 1 year low of GBX 855 ($11.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,096 ($14.32).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HFG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Food Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,035 ($13.52).

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

