HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Shares Up 1.5%

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR)’s share price shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.38, 32,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 785,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

HPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $310.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $107.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 20.14%. HighPoint Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HighPoint Resources Corp will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

