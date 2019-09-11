Highcroft Investments plc Plans Dividend of GBX 21 (LON:HCFT)

Highcroft Investments plc (LON:HCFT) declared a dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:HCFT opened at GBX 920 ($12.02) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42. Highcroft Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 850 ($11.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 976 ($12.75). The stock has a market capitalization of $47.54 million and a P/E ratio of 15.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 904.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 904.70.
Highcroft Investments Company Profile
