Highcroft Investments plc Plans Dividend of GBX 21 (LON:HCFT)

Highcroft Investments plc (LON:HCFT) declared a dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:HCFT opened at GBX 920 ($12.02) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42. Highcroft Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 850 ($11.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 976 ($12.75). The stock has a market capitalization of $47.54 million and a P/E ratio of 15.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 904.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 904.70.

Highcroft Investments Company Profile

Highcroft Investments PLC is a Real Estate Investment Trust with a premium listing on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (Stock Code: HCFT). The group owns a portfolio of commercial properties based in England and Wales. Highcroft aims to deliver sustainable income and capital growth for its shareholders through accretive asset management initiatives and the recycling of capital.

