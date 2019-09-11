Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Trading 11.8% Higher

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) traded up 11.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.92 and last traded at $13.90, 5,391,170 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 64% from the average session volume of 3,278,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HTZ. Deutsche Bank set a $21.00 target price on Hertz Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hertz Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hertz Global and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.76 and a beta of 2.20.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.52. Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,882,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,917,000 after acquiring an additional 989,685 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 1,406.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 811,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after purchasing an additional 757,632 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 880.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 519,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 466,500 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hertz Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,905,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hertz Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,794,000. 72.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

