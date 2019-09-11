HeroNode (HER) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last seven days, HeroNode has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. HeroNode has a total market capitalization of $206,390.00 and $7,042.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeroNode token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, LBank, Bibox and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00205988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.72 or 0.01181385 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000584 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00086722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00017078 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00022654 BTC.

HeroNode Token Profile

HeroNode’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,074,244,081 tokens. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node . The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io

Buying and Selling HeroNode

HeroNode can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Bilaxy, IDEX, Bibox and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

