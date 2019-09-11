Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Shares Up 40%

Hemostemix Inc (CVE:HEM)’s stock price rose 40% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 98,100 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 81,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 million and a PE ratio of -1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Hemostemix Company Profile (CVE:HEM)

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. It develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, a relatively non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. The company's lead product is ACP-01, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia.

