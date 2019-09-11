HashCoin (HSC) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.48 Million

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One HashCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX and Gate.io. HashCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $2,508.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HashCoin

HashCoin (HSC) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

