Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Tyers Asset Management LLC

Tyers Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth $30,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Hasbro by 2,106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAS traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.02. The stock had a trading volume of 20,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,097. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $76.84 and a one year high of $126.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $984.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hasbro from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

