Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) Shares Purchased by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,205,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,882 shares during the quarter. Hartford Short Duration ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF were worth $49,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,316,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $996,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000.

Get Hartford Short Duration ETF alerts:

HSRT traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $40.84. 12 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average is $40.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.1154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

See Also: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.