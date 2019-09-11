Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Trading Down 7.4%

Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE)’s share price dropped 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.33 and last traded at $57.64, approximately 961,868 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 552% from the average daily volume of 147,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.26.

Several analysts have issued reports on HLNE shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC started coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 61.94%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 57.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 578.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 1,229.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

