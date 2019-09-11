Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,901,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,815,000 after buying an additional 185,763 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 774.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,538,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134,003 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,055,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after purchasing an additional 16,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,247,000 after purchasing an additional 76,753 shares in the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.46. The stock had a trading volume of 25,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.89. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $18.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.33.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

HALO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

