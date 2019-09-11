Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Up 5.9%

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)’s stock price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.82 and last traded at $20.75, 1,131,957 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,587,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAIN. Wolfe Research lowered Hain Celestial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.37.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $557.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.66 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,109,000 after purchasing an additional 29,919 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.