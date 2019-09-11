Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Up 5.9%

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)’s stock price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.82 and last traded at $20.75, 1,131,957 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,587,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAIN. Wolfe Research lowered Hain Celestial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.37.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.35.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,109,000 after purchasing an additional 29,919 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.
