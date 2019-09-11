Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:GBAB)

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of GBAB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,974. Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $25.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.54.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

