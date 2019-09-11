Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,100 shares, a growth of 735.8% from the July 31st total of 24,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GHSI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.27. 5,761,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,518. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.40. Guardion Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative return on equity of 243.25% and a negative net margin of 780.75%.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a specialty health sciences company, develops, formulates, and distributes condition-specific medical foods in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Vision Testing Diagnostics. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; MapcatSF, a medical device that measures the macular pigment optical density; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

