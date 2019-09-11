Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Given a $5.00 Price Target by DA Davidson Analysts

DA Davidson set a $5.00 price objective on Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) in a research report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the coupon company’s stock.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Groupon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub cut Groupon from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.32.

GRPN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,365,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,256,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.34. Groupon has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $532.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.70 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Groupon will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Groupon news, Director Robert J. Bass purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Groupon during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,614,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Groupon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,340,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Groupon by 5,244.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,019,730 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $14,391,000 after buying an additional 3,944,518 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Groupon by 3.7% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,645,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $202,789,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Groupon by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,711,605 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after buying an additional 1,626,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

