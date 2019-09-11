Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Trading Up 2.5%

Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ) shares were up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €78.55 ($91.34) and last traded at €76.85 ($89.36), approximately 75,459 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at €75.00 ($87.21).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on shares of Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Pareto Securities set a €101.00 ($117.44) target price on shares of Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Grenke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grenke has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €91.33 ($106.20).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €79.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is €86.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.84, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.58.

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

