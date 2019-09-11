Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Buys Shares of 62,865 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,187,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,161,204,000 after buying an additional 347,443 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,074,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,976,000 after buying an additional 2,288,767 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,740,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,731,000 after buying an additional 4,620,000 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,526,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $842,146,000 after acquiring an additional 234,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,778,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,963,000 after acquiring an additional 131,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Citigroup set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.24.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,277.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $39,124.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,191.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,532 shares of company stock worth $1,221,149. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $67.89. 104,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,460,585. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.43. The company has a market capitalization of $84.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.76. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $79.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

