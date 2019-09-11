Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.64, approximately 282,875 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 207,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLRE. ValuEngine upgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.94 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative return on equity of 29.43% and a negative net margin of 37.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,405,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,423,000 after acquiring an additional 12,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,241,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after purchasing an additional 47,018 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,015,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,112,000 after purchasing an additional 118,855 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 759,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 81,120 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,644,000. 47.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

Featured Article: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.