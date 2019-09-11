Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.59. 154,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,611. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 43.56% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,505,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,798,000 after acquiring an additional 59,942 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 0.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,031,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 50.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 991,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after purchasing an additional 332,531 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.9% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 740,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 522,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 54,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

